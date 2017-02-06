Free tax help offered in Glendale

Money image

GLENDALE, Ariz. - The city of Glendale is offering free help with your taxes.

The city teamed up with AARP and will be providing help at the Glendale Adult Center through April 18.

The service is first-come, first-served and is provided on a walk-in basis on

The service is offered Monday through Thursday.

If you want to get help, here are the times:

Monday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Make sure you bring all necessary paperwork, proof of ID and your social security card.

