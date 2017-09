(Photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Timothy Masters)

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is holding a shred-a-thon in Sun City West on Saturday morning.

The event is free and takes place at the Grandview Terrace.

Members of the public can bring up to two boxes of papers to shred on site between 10 a.m. and noon.

Address: 14515 W Granite Valley Drive.

