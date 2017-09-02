Free adoptions: 700 dogs need homes at crowded animal shelter in west Phoenix

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control west Phoenix location is offering free adoptions for any dog 6 months or older to clear the crowded shelter. (Photo: Maricopa County Animal Care and Control/ Facebook)

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control west Phoenix location is offering free adoptions for any dog 6 months or older to clear the crowded shelter.

Currently, there are 700 dogs and 50 cats up for adoption at the shelter. The shelter should only hold 350 animals, MCACC said.

MCACC says they are "splitting at the seams" and need the public's help in finding homes for the 750 animals.

Free adoptions will last until the shelter can comfortably manage the number of animals there, MCACC said.

