Found:Re Phoenix Boutique Hotel offering great summer staycation deal

Found:Re Phoenix Boutique Hotel. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton / 12 News)

PHOENIX - The bright and vibrant new Found:Re Boutique Hotel on Central Avenue and Portland Street is offering up great deals this summer.

"Our AZ Love package is what we are offering and you'll find standard room rates starting at $129 a night. That includes complimentary parking, free WiFi, late checkout and two welcome cocktails," said Vittal Calamur, Found:Re general manager.

This arts and boutique hotel features 105 rooms, a beautiful pool and the entire interior is filled with the work of local artists.

"If you like the art on the wall, you can actually purchase it. You like a work of art in your room, buy it and take it home with you," said Michael Oleskow, Found:Re curator.

MATCH Restaurant and Cocktails serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner along with happy hour every day starting at 4:20 p.m.

For more information and for room reservations, visit www.foundrehotels.com

