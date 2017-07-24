Foundation in honor of fallen police officer David Glasser collects hundreds of backpacks

Thomas Johnson, one of David Glasser's closest friends helps fill backpacks. (Ryan Cody / 12 News)

Kristen Glasser could easily stay away from the community where her husband David was shot and killed in the line of duty, but that's not in line with her goal.

"I want to continue doing the work he was doing when he was here," she said.

Glasser and dozens of others hoped to pack 100 backpacks for first graders at Cheatham Elementary. The foundation ended up tripling it's goal and receiving more 300 backpacks via donation.

There's a larger goal here for Kristen and the foundation. This week, uniformed officers will hand the backpacks off to the kids who will wear them in school. The supplies are important, but the conversations are what this is all about for Kristen and her husband's legacy.

"I can't help but think that if the young man who took David's life had known a little bit more about officers and their families, I don't know, maybe it would be different," Kristen said.

The kind of difference Glasser was making on a daily basis, now continued through his wife and foundation.

