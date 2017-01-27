Former president Jimmy Carter accepts award in Phoenix

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter receives applause after delivering a lecture on the eradication of the Guinea worm, at the House of Lords on February 3, 2016 in London. (Photo: Neil Hall-WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: WPA Pool, 2016 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - Former President Jimmy Carter was in Phoenix Friday to receive an award for advancing human justice through law.

The 92-year-old Carter was the third recipient of the O'Connor Justice Prize.

It's named for retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, who also attended the invitation-only event along with 300 dignitaries and guests Friday evening at the Arizona Biltmore resort.

The Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University oversees the annual award.

Law school officials say Carter was chosen for the award because of a long list of accomplishments, including his humanitarian work and advancing justice and social causes.

Carter was president from 1977-81.

O'Connor was appointed to the Supreme Court by Carter's successor, Ronald Reagan, and she served 24 years before retiring in 2006.

