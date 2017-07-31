Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio found guilty of criminal contempt

Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, October 4, 2016, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. (Photo: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images)

PHOENIX- A judge has found former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio guilty of criminal contempt.

Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio was formally charged with criminal contempt-of-court, accused of intentionally violating a federal judge's order in October 2016. His trial started last June.

Former sheriff, self-named "America's toughest sheriff," was booted out of office last November, ending a 24-year political career whose defiance of all norms vaulted him to the national stage.

The 85-year-old's sentencing trial will start October 5.

