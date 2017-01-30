Former accused freeway shooter Leslie Merritt Jr. gets gun back

Leslie Merritt Jr. leaves jail, April 19, 2016. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has released the gun of former accused freeway shooter Leslie Merritt Jr., according to Merritt's attorney.

Attorney Jason Lamm said domestic violence allegations against Merritt were also dismissed.

A judge ruled on Jan. 13 that DPS would have to give Merritt back his gun. Merritt's lawyers had been petitioning to get the gun for several months since the charges against Merritt were dropped in April of 2016.

The department initially had until Jan. 31 to finish its examination of the weapon.

Lamm tweeted the news Monday with a photo of the gun saying there were "2 big wins today."

BREAKING: 2 big wins today for former I-10 Freeway shootings suspect



1st: All DV allegations dismissed

2nd: DPS finally releases his gun pic.twitter.com/evshGoQIYn — Jason Lamm (@PhxCriminalAtty) January 30, 2017

