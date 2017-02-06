Foreign exchange students watch first Super Bowl

Students from Sweden and Norway watched the Super Bowl for the first time. Feb. 5, 2017. (Photo: Ryan Cody / 12News)

GILBERT, Ariz. – It’s probably going to be hard for most American football fans to understand, but the Super Bowl is just another game in most places around the world.

Several foreign exchange students living in the Valley watched their very first Super Bowl on Sunday.

“We’re being loud, we’re having fun, eating food, everybody getting together having fun and socializing. It’s who we are as Americans,” Dawn Brasch said.

Brasch and her family host foreign exchange students every school year from all over the world. One of the most important parts of her passion is to share American culture with the teenagers who come to stay in her house.

“I didn’t think anything big about football until I got here,” Swedish exchange student James Petersson said during halftime of his first ever Super Bowl. “Now I understand why people like it so much,”

His new friend Mats Hoel agrees, “It’s kind of special to be here and watch it with Americans is something else.”

Back home, soccer is the most popular sport for Petersson and Hoel, and people are very passionate about their soccer, but this is different.

“Everything is bigger in America,” Hoel, who now has nine month of American culture under his belt, said.

Some people watch the game strictly to see commercials. The whole thing is a spectacle unique to America for many reasons.

Now, they can officially say they’ve witnessed the biggest sporting event America has to offer.

