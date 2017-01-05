Food trucks could be coming to Sky Harbor

Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: 12 News)

Should food trucks be allowed at the airport?

The idea is being looked at by the Phoenix Aviation Department

The plan would be to have food trucks rotate at several places around Sky Harbor.

Possible locations could be the cell phone lots and the Sky Train station.

These food trucks would primarily serve airport employees.

If the Aviation Department says OK -- the idea would then likely move to the city council.

