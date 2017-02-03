Food is no game at Phoenix Open

Vendor booths and concession stands are lined up all throughout TPC to give spectators a chance to wet their whistle and fill their bellies. (Photo: Nico Santos/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Waste Management Phoenix Open brings crowds tallying more than half a million people over a week’s worth of events and tee-offs.

But not everyone at the event is in it for the sport -- unless you consider eating a sport.

A Phoenix Open must-have, proven by the long lines to get one, is a thunderdog.

If you enjoy the likes of street hot dogs from Chicago or New York, the thunderdog is right up your alley.

The links are soaked in water, boiled in beer, grilled over fire and topped with green bell pepper and onion.

We asked what kind of beer is used for boil the hot dogs before they’re grilled. It wasn’t a question that makes Martin Calfee happy. He stands at the grill each year continuing a tradition two decades old, along with its secret ingredient.

“If I told you [what kind of beer] I’d have to kill you,” he said with a laugh before singing with his grillmates.

You not only get to enjoy a unique dog, but your money goes to good causes.

“We give it all to charity,” said Calfee. “We’ll raise $30,000 every year here doing this,” or more, he said.

So dig in guilty-free, unless you’re on a diet.

