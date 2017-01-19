Flu cases spike in Arizona

. (Photo: NBC News)

PHOENIX - According to the CDC, widespread flu activity has now moved into 21 states, including Arizona. The CDC says the hardest-hit states in the country right now are Arizona, California and Nevada.

Each year around this time, the CDC says a flu pandemic is one of the biggest concerns for the nation's health. Even a year that is not hit hard by flu activity, tens of thousands of Americans can die with hundreds of thousands hospitalized.

In Arizona, 5 to 20 percent of the population gets the flu every year and more than 4,000 people are hospitalized because of complications. Up to 700 people die.

The flu is very contagious, caused by Influenza viruses. Cases can be mild to severe.

Doctors say the best way to prevent getting sick is by getting a vaccination every year.

Older people, young children and those with certain health conditions are at the highest risk of being affected by the serious complications.

Some symptoms are high fever, headache and being very tired.

To find a flu shot clinic near you, visit 2-1-1 Arizona or call 211 within the state. It's never too late to get a shot.

(© 2017 KPNX)