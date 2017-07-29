Flood advisory in the west Valley as storms bring heavy rain

Rain clouds at 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix at 4:30 p.m. (Photo: Chirag Patel)

PHOENIX - Storms brewing northwest of Phoenix have been moving south Saturday, bringing some rain to the Valley.

Around 5:30 p.m., strong storms hit the west Valley and central corridor with heavy rain and strong winds.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory that includes north Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, El Mirage, Youngtown, Sun City West, Sun City, Waddell, Litchfield Park and Lake Pleasant until 6:45 p.m.

Flood advisory for W Valley as new cells are bringing heavy rain to central Valley. #12news pic.twitter.com/gwzfHBZ7Rw — Kristen Keogh (@KristenKeogh) July 30, 2017

The NWS said 50 mph wind gusts are possible with this storm. Sky Harbor Airport recorded a 43-mph wind gust around 5:45 p.m.

Phoenix has a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms through the night, according to the NWS.

