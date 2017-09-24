Flights delayed, planes diverted after air traffic control tower evacuation at Sky Harbor

Sky Harbor International Airport. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - ​More than 40 inbound flights to Sky Harbor Airport were diverted to nearby airports Sunday morning after the air traffic control tower was evacuated, according to aiport officials.

An alarm activated at the tower and employees were evacuated as a precaution, Sky Harbor officials said. Planes were diverted to nearby airports, including Mesa Gateway and Tucson airports.

Employees are returning to the tower, but flights are still experiencing delays.

According to Flight Aware, Sky Harbor currently has arrival delays of 16 minutes to 30 minutes and departure delays an average of 30 minutes.

© 2017 KPNX-TV