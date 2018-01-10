First winter storm of 2018 drops over half-inch of rain in some Phoenix areas

Rain in downtown Phoenix Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Michael Nowels/12 News)

PHOENIX – Heavy rain and powerful winds whipped through the Valley Tuesday night.

Some areas in the Valley saw over a half-inch of rainfall.

Hundreds of concert goers came out of Comerica Theater to a downpour.

“It's really cold out here,” said Lyndsay Gelbac.

She went to the Markiplier show, a YouTube star who tours to meet fans.

“We've been standing outside waiting for Markiplier's bus. He came out once, saw it was cold and rainy and ran back inside. So we've been waiting for him. I'm going to get the car, because I can't do it anymore.”

Here's some of the higher 24-hour totals:

• Sky Harbor (Phoenix): .21"

• Phoenix: .67" near Desert Hills Drive and 7th Avenue; .63" near Mountain View Road and 19th Avenue.

• Along I-17: .59" near Maryland and 27th avenues; .51" at Camelback Road.

• Along Loop 101: .55" near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

• Mesa: .63" near Lindsay and McKellips roads.

• Tempe: .20" near ASU campus

• Scottsdale: .47" near Indian Bend and Hayden roads.

• Chandler: .28" near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue.

• Glendale: .39" near 67th and Glendale avenues.

• Goodyear: .31" near Camelback and Citrus roads.

Wednesday had a lot of cloud cover over the Valley as the rain continued early into the morning.

