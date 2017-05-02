First-graders learn the ABCs of water safety

Students from Tarver Elementary try out the new life jackets they received as part of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona program, "Water Safety is for You" May 2, 2017. (Photo: Pete Scholz/12 News)

The summer swim season is nearly upon us, and that means we all have to be extra vigilant when it comes to being safe around water.

The mission of the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona is to help raise our awareness.

Tuesday, the organization capped off a new school-to-pool program called "Water Safety is for You," which teaches first-graders a new set of ABCs that could help them save a life one day.

For six weeks the 6-and 7-year-olds in the program were practicing the ABCs of water safety.

"There's a little bit of a healthy fear that happens at this age," said Dr. Joy Weiss, "so I think it's important to get it to them now, so they don't fear the water and they'll know what to do if something should happen."

Retired Phoenix Fire Cpt. Jay Arthur and his team at Drowning Prevention have scaled it down to this:

A is for Adults: Adults need to pay attention to keep kids safe around water.

B is for Barriers: Gates can help keep young kids from getting near pools without adult supervision.

C is for Classes: Swimming instruction is vital to drowning prevention.

The kids in the program also learned the basics on rescuing a friend in distress, mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and CPR.

On Saturday, the coalition is hosting its Water Safety Event at Point Hilton Squaw Peak Resort from 9 a.m.-noon. The event is free to the public, and you can find more information on the Drowning Prevention Coalition of Arizona's website.

