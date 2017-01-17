Firefighters: Resident resists leaving burning home

Fire crews were able to knock down an overnight house fire that gutted a home near 17th Street just north of Broadway in Phoenix, Jan. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Fire crews were able to knock down an overnight house fire that gutted a home near 17th Street just north of Broadway early Tuesday.

Firefighters tell us as the fire was happening, two people began to argue and fight.

Apparently, one person in the home identified the fire to the back of the house and a second resident was refusing to leave the home.

Neighbors got involved and got everyone out before fire crews arrived.

There were no injuries.

Fire investigators are attempting to determine a cause.

