Firefighters rescue 2 workers stuck on platform

Firefighters rescued two painted from the outside of a building in Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Firefighters rescued two workers who were stuck on an outside platform hanging near the top of a 11-story office building in Talley Plaza Wednesday morning.

A firefighter was lowered to the platform to assess the workers' equipment, and then each worker was lifted to safety on the roof.

The building is near North 44th Street and East Thomas Road.

Phoenix fire said there were no injuries.

