Firefighters put out 2 fires at condominium complex in Phoenix

Investigators are working to discover a cause for the two fires.

Monica Garcia, KPNX 8:53 AM. MST December 28, 2017

PHOENIX - Fire crews were called out to the condominium complex Maryland Parkway in  Phoenix after reports of a clubhouse fire.

While they were putting that fire out they noticed smoke coming from a second clubhouse located on the property. They were able to quickly put that fire out.

No units were damaged and no residents were evacuated.

The investigation is ongoing and fire officials say it's too soon to call the fire arson, but that it's trending that way.

No injuries were reported.

