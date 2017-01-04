Firefighters battle blaze in Gilbert home

Firefighters working to put out a Gilbert house fire Jan. 4, 2017. (Photo: Sky 12)

GILBERT, Ariz. - Firefighters worked to put out a first-alarm fire in a Gilbert home Wednesday night.

Gilbert fire officials wrote on Twitter that they had received no reports of injuries to those in the home or firefighters.

Deputy Chief Josh Ehrman said firefighters arrived around 7:20 p.m. and went into the house, finding nobody inside. They were concerned about the roof collapsing, so they left the house and worked from outside the home.

Firefighters from Chandler, Mesa and Queen Creek helped to put out the fire, according to Gilbert Fire Rescue's Twitter.

The home suffered extensive damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

