Fire burns at apartment complex in Mesa

Residents evacuated from apartment fire near University and Country Club in Mesa.

12 News , KPNX 3:20 PM. MST February 06, 2017

MESA, Ariz. - One apartment caught fire and another has damage from smoke and water after a fire burned at an apartment complex in Mesa Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries, but residents had to be evacuated.

According to officials, the Mesa Police Department helped with the evacuations.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control, but two apartments were impacted by fire and water damage.

Fire investigators don't know what caused the fire, but they believe it started in the bedroom of one of the apartments.

