Fire burns at apartment complex in Mesa

Firefighters had to knock down a fire (third floor) that started at an apartment complex in Mesa. Residents were evacuated. (Photo: Bryan West/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - One apartment caught fire and another has damage from smoke and water after a fire burned at an apartment complex in Mesa Monday morning.

There were no reported injuries, but residents had to be evacuated.

According to officials, the Mesa Police Department helped with the evacuations.

FF/paramedics working a fire at an apartment complex near University/Country Club. No injuries; many evacuations. pic.twitter.com/hFc3fqUyyC — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) February 6, 2017

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control, but two apartments were impacted by fire and water damage.

@MesaFireDept Fire is out and under control. Crews doing overhaul. Two apartments impacted by fire/water. No injuries pic.twitter.com/HXvDC7idnY — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) February 6, 2017

Fire investigators don't know what caused the fire, but they believe it started in the bedroom of one of the apartments.

