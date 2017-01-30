KPNX
Few tickets remain for Phoenix Open week Birds Nest concerts

12 News , KPNX 10:37 AM. MST January 30, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -  While many are gearing up for a week of golf at TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, others will be going for the music.

Starting Wednesday, the Coors Light Birds Nest will host some big names across several genres of music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit coorslightbirdsnest.com.

Here's the full concert lineup:

- Wednesday, Feb. 1: Jake Owen with Chase Rice

- Thursday, Feb. 2: Toby Keith with The Band Perry -- SOLD OUT

- Friday, Feb. 3: Kaskade and Flo Rida

- Saturday, Feb. 4: Blink 182 and Steve Aoki

(© 2017 KPNX)


