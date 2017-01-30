Few tickets remain for Phoenix Open week Birds Nest concerts

Coors Light Birds Nest, 2015. (Photo: Nick Perez/12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - While many are gearing up for a week of golf at TPC Scottsdale for the Waste Management Phoenix Open, others will be going for the music.

Starting Wednesday, the Coors Light Birds Nest will host some big names across several genres of music.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit coorslightbirdsnest.com.

Here's the full concert lineup:

- Wednesday, Feb. 1: Jake Owen with Chase Rice

- Thursday, Feb. 2: Toby Keith with The Band Perry -- SOLD OUT

- Friday, Feb. 3: Kaskade and Flo Rida

- Saturday, Feb. 4: Blink 182 and Steve Aoki

