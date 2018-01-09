Fernando the two-toed sloth is the first-ever sloth at the Phoenix Zoo. (Photo: Phoenix Zoo)

PHOENIX – The newest addition to the Phoenix Zoo is Fernando the sloth.

He arrived in November from the National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland.

He is the first Linn’s sloth to ever live at the zoo.

Fernando, or Fern as his zookeepers like to call him, is nocturnal, sleeps 15-16 hours a day, uses the restroom about every five days and weighs about 15 pounds.

He eats mostly vegetables and leaves.

You can see him on the Children’s Trail on the west side of the zoo.

