Feds slam Penzone's 'dangerous' new policy on undocumented inmates

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone at a press conference Feb. 17, 2017. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Federal immigration officials are ripping Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone’s new policy on releasing undocumented immigrants from his jails, labeling it an "immediate, dangerous change."

"MCSO has implemented a policy which will undoubtedly result in dangerous criminal aliens being released to the street to re-victimize the innocent citizens of that community," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Yasmeen Pitts O'Keefe said Saturday in a prepared statement.

"Additionally, the new policy puts ICE officers at a higher risk as more fugitive operations teams will need to arrest criminal aliens outside of the secure confines of the county jail."

Penzone announced Friday night that he was immediately ending a policy of holding undocumented immigrants in his jails longer than required by law, so they could be picked up by ICE.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office had been imposing so-called "courtesy detentions" of up to 48 hours beyond those inmates' court-ordered release.

At a hastily called news conference Friday night, Penzone said the threat of a costly lawsuit had forced him to immediately end a policy that began under former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

"I am committed to the safety of the public," Penzone told reporters. "I am not in support of anyone in violation of the law having the freedom without being accountable. At the same time, I must abide by those laws."

"We are currently addressing a considerable debt to this community of $150 million due to civil rights violations and other challenges ... We cannot act in a way that could put us in jeopardy, to the detriment of our community."

Browser does not support iframes.

ICE will now have to get an arrest warrant if it wants MCSO to hold an undocumented inmate beyond a court-ordered release date.

Last year, MCSO released 2,581 jail inmates to ICE. So far this year, 249 inmates have been released to ICE.

Many are inmates who have posted bond to gain their release while awaiting trial. Serious charges, such as murder, are not bondable.

“Immigration detainers have been a successful enforcement tool to prevent the release of dangerous criminals to our streets," Enrique Lucero, field office director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Phoenix, said in a prepared statement.

The detainers "mitigate the possibility of future crimes being committed against the residents of our communities,” Lucero said.

ICE said it plans to work with Valley law enforcement to ensure dangerous offenders are not freed.

Penzone said he had been advised by Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery's office of the threat of a lawsuit over the ICE detainees.

A spokeswoman for Montgomery said he would have nothing to say until Tuesday, after the three-day Presidents' Day weekend.

A recent case in Federal Court in Phoenix challenged the MCSO policy.

A federal lawsuit filed in December against Arpaio stemmed from the arrest of a woman who protested then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's speech in Fountain Hills last March.

Jacinta Gonzalez Goodman said her constitutional rights were violated when she was held overnight in the 4th Avenue Jail on an ICE detainer. Goodman is an American citizen.

Penzone, who took over as sheriff in January after defeating Arpaio in the November election, said the policy shift wasn't a response to President Trump's hard-line policy on illegal immigration.

But one immigration attorney said Penzone was shifting some responsibility for immigration enforcement back to the feds.

"Paul Penzone is saying, 'I don't want to get sued anymore and we're going to change our policy,'" said attorney Delia Salvatierra.

"This gives him a way out and make ICE do their work. Joe Arpaio never made ICE do their work."

Immigration rights advocates praised Penzone's new policy as a positive step toward eliminating Arpaio's abuses.

But they also called on him to boot ICE out of the county's jails, which he said was not part of Friday's change. ICE checks the immigration status of all inmates booked by the sheriff.

(© 2017 KPNX)