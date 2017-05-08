Fear the fork! 20,000 Sun Devils entering the workforce

ASU spring commencement. May 10, 2016. (Photo: Pete Scholz / 12 News)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University's spring graduation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

ASU selected Howard Schultz as the commencement speaker. He is the CEO and chairman of Starbucks.

It's the first time he's ever given a commencement speech and he will be given the first honorary doctorate of humane letters degree.

ASU has a partnership with the coffee company called the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. The program allows employees to earn a bachelor's degree at ASU through their online program.

© 2017 KPNX-TV