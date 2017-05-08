KPNX
Close

Fear the fork! 20,000 Sun Devils entering the workforce

Graduation is just around the corner for the class of 2017.

Bryan West , KPNX 9:04 AM. MST May 08, 2017

TEMPE, Ariz. - Arizona State University's spring graduation will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday night.

ASU selected Howard Schultz as the commencement speaker. He is the CEO and chairman of Starbucks.

It's the first time he's ever given a commencement speech and he will be given the first honorary doctorate of humane letters degree.

ASU has a partnership with the coffee company called the Starbucks College Achievement Plan. The program allows employees to earn a bachelor's degree at ASU through their online program. 

© 2017 KPNX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories