Father reunited with missing son; Mesa mom in custody

The father of a missing Mesa baby is set to reunite with his son in San Diego.

Jacob Gouchenour was on a plane en route to San Diego Tuesday morning and William was in the custody of Health and Human Services, according to Mesa police.

Madeline Jones and William had been missing since June. Jones is accused of snatching and disappearing with baby William.

Last month, Mesa police said they suspected Jones and her parents had orchestrated the mother and baby's disappearance after Gouchenour was granted partial custody over William

Jones' parents, Roland and Cassandra, were arrested last week.

According to Mesa police, Jones is being held at a detention while awaits extradition back to Arizona.

Mesa police said Gouchenour was granted sole custody during his son's disappearance.

