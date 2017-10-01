Father of 2 sons shot to death at age 18 asks community for answers

On Sept. 9th, police responded to a parking lot near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road where they discovered 18-year-old Damien Navarro's body with two gunshot wounds to the head. (Photo: Silent Witness)

The father of an 18-year old man recently found shot to death in Phoenix is sharing the pain his family has endured, not just once, but twice.

This is his second son found dead in the past four years. He’s hoping the community can help police track down his son's killer.

“They were good kids,” said Cruz Navarro. One of them, Cruz Antonio Navarro Junior was killed in California back in 2013. The other one, Damien, just a few weeks ago. Both were killed at the young age of 18.

“Damien was one of those kids that liked to joke around a lot,” Navarro said. “Damien was just one of those kids with big dreams.”

He said Damien had dreams of one day starting a small business, building an airport and becoming a pilot.

“His dreams were really out there,” said Navarro.

But those dreams were cut short on Sept. 9th at about 1 a.m. Police responded to a parking lot near 67th Avenue and Osborn Road where they discovered his body.

“Two bullets in his head," Navarro said. "And that day our lives changed again.”

Damien's dad said he was just a kid with a really big heart.

Police still don’t have any suspects.

“I can’t even describe the pain that we’ve got in my family,” Navarro said.

So now Navarro and Silent Witness are asking the community to help solve this case.

“Anything that occurred that could lead to this case’s resolution, whether there was argument or something that went on, somebody running in the area, any of that information would help,” said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild with Silent Witness.

“Please help us,” said Navarro. “I know it will not bring my son back, but we want justice.”

Navarro says police haven’t released any information about whether his sons' cases could be related or not. If you have any information, you’re asked to call silent witness at 480-WITNESS. You can remain anonymous and you could receive a reward of up to $1,000 dollars for information leading to an arrest.

