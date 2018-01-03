Father and son found dead in submerged truck in southwest Valley canal

Investigators at scene of truck in canal. Two bodies were discovered inside the truck. Jan. 3, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)

ARLINGTON, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a father and a son were found dead in a submerged truck in a far southwest Valley canal.

According to MCSO, agriculture workers discovered the capsized truck in a canal near Aqua Caliente and Old US-80.

MCSO identified the bodies as 38-year-old Patrick Gonzalez and his 14-year-old son.

Investigators believe while the vehicle was traveling on Old U.S. 80, the driver lost control and flipped into the irrigation canal operated by the Roosevelt Water District.

MCSO said it's not known how long the truck was in the water.

The case is still under investigation.

© 2018 KPNX-TV