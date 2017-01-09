Fatal motorcycle collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX - A deadly crash Monday morning involved a SUV and motorcycle on I-17 southbound at the Union Hills on-ramp.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a SUV hit a motorcycle sending its operator down on the pavement.
The motorcycle struck the chain link fence at the frontage road, after the collision.
The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
The on-ramp was closed for several hours.
