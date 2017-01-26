Family remembering mom, son killed in Queen Creek house fire

A house where two people were found dead after a Jan. 25, 2017 house fire. (Photo: Sky 12)

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. - The family of a mother and son found dead in a Queen Creek home that caught on fire Wednesday afternoon is remembering the two of them.

The boy, Joshua Arnett, was only 12 years old. He was the youngest of six children.

Fire investigators spent Thursday at the home trying to figure out what caused the fire and why the mother and son weren’t able to get out.

Jon Arnett, the family’s oldest son, said the little bit of comfort he has is knowing his mother and little brother were together when they lost their lives in the fire.

"My dad was on the phone and quickly had to get off," he said. "The last thing that was heard from him was, ‘I think my house is on fire and I don’t know who is inside.’”

Inside was his mother Juliet and his 12-year old brother Joshua Clyde. Both were trapped on the second floor of their Queen Creek home. Neighbors said they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the house.

Jon Arnett said he rushed over and when he arrived, his dad was sitting in the back of a fire truck.

“He came up, gave me a big hug. At that time is when he told me that we lost both of them,” said Arnet.

He said his dad told him he desperately tried to get inside the house.

“Every time he tried, there was just a wall of flame and smoke,” he said.

Jon and his family said they have gone through a roller coaster of emotions in the past 24 hours.

“From grief to happiness to love and sadness,” said Arnett.

He and his family have received an overwhelming amount of support from the community -- many complete strangers.

“We don’t know half of the names that are on there,” he said. “It’s just people that are wanting to help.”

Arnett wants everyone to know how thankful he is for the support.

“We’re never going to have a way to repay them, but it’s people that we instantly love and we feel their love,” he said. “Nothing is going to replace the most perfect mom and the sweetest little brother that anyone has ever had, but this is definitely helping, feeling how loved we are by everybody.”

His mother and brother are gone, but Jon believes he will see them again.

“We’ll all be together again at some point,” he said. “I think that that’s the hope that we have to hold on to so we can get through this.”

Jon told us he wants his mom to be remembered as someone would always put the needs of others before her own; he wants his brother to be remembered for his sweet smile.

To help this family, you can visit this Gofundme page set up for them.

(© 2017 KPNX)