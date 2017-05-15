Family pleads for help in finding 30-year-old Phoenix mother

A flyer for Christine Mustafa. (Photo: Mustafa family) (Photo: Edsitty, Charly)

PHOENIX - Family and friends of a 30-year-old mother are pleading for help in locating her.

Flyers have been posted in the Christine Mustafa's north Phoenix neighborhood near Cave Creek Road and Mariposa Grande.

According to Mustafa's sister, no one has heard from her since last Thursday.

"My sister is not going to leave her daughter, she is not going to leave her car and she is not going to leave her purse to go with anyone," said Suzanne Mustafa. "There (are) multiple sisters she has and she would've called at least one of us, but she has not."

12 News has confirmed with the Phoenix Police Department that there is an active investigation into the case.

Mustafa is described as standing 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix police immediately at 602-262-7626.

