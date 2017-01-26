Family of man killed in scuffle with Phoenix officers 'seeking answers'

Representatives for the family of Muhammad Abdul Muhaymim as well as from Maricopa County NAACP and Black Lives Matter Phoenix held a news conference on Jan. 26, 2017 to discuss the in-custody death of Muhaymim. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - The family of 43-year-old Muhammad Abdul Muhaymin says they want justice and answers.

Muhaymin died after getting into an altercation with Phoenix officers on January 4, according to police.

Authorities say Muhaymin was acting erratically and assaulted an officer. Officers were attempting to detain him when he began fighting with them.

After the altercation at Maryvale Community Center, Muhaymin died at the hospital

Phoenix police have since released the names of 10 officers involved in the altercation, all of which have at least over a decade of experience on the force.

Black Lives Matter - PHX claims that Muhaymin was with his service dog and was denied entry to the bathroom. That is when BLM says the officers were "abrasive, rude, and profane" with Mr. Muhaymin.

Representatives of the family said that Phoenix police have been "deliberately opaque with the facts," and body camera footage will show what they say to be true.

"We are seeking justice, and we are seeking answers," attorney David Chami said during a news conference Thursday.

"This should never have happen, there's no reason," Muhaymin's sister and legal guardian said.

Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams issued this statement:

In keeping with the spirit of transparency and positive communication with our community and our employees, we are releasing the body worn camera footage obtained during our contact with Mr. Muhammad Muhaymin from January 4th.

This investigation remains active. We have a duty to protect the integrity of the investigation, however, in this particular case, we do not believe the release of the body worn camera video will jeopardize our ability to complete a thorough and accurate investigation.

As with any critical incident, we will always review and learn from what has transpired.

Chami said they had not made a decision on rather a lawsuit will be filed.

