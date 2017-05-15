Family of fallen officer David Glasser attends Washington events honoring police

The family of fallen Phoenix police officer David Glasser at a memorial April 27, 2017. (Photo: Phillip Mathews/12 News)

PHOENIX (AP) - Phoenix Police Department officials and the family of fallen Phoenix police officer David Glasser were in Washington for ceremonies honoring officers killed in the line of duty.

Officer David Glasser was fatally shot by a suspect also killed in a shootout a year ago.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to officers while speaking Monday outside the U.S. Capitol at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service.

PREVIOUSLY: Phoenix police community remembers fallen officer David Glasser

President Trump tossed a white "USA" cap to Glasser's son, Micah, according to Jennifer Jacobs of Bloomberg News and Phoenix police.

Trump tossed a white "USA" cap to Micah Glasser, 6, son of Phoenix police officer David Glasser who was killed in shootout a year ago. pic.twitter.com/Gb1oJeQZeL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 15, 2017

David Glasser's son Micah & 81X squad. Micah's wearing the hat @POTUS tossed him during the presidential address #NationalPoliceWeek pic.twitter.com/cd7BRCEgzq — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 15, 2017

Glasser's family also attended an Oval Office signing ceremony during which Trump signed a proclamation to mark Peace Officers' Memorial Week and Police Week.

Trump is asking the Justice Department to develop strategies to prevent and prosecute violent crimes against law enforcement.

Trump said in the Oval Office that police officers have "had it with what's going on" and notes that 118 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016.

Trump told police officers with him in the Oval Office that "some of you have suffered greatly and we're going to take care of it."

© 2017 Associated Press