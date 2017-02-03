An Avondale family of five is displaced after a fire ripped through their home, Feb. 3, 2017. (Photo: Jen Wahl/12News)

AVONDALE, Ariz. - Flames blasted through an Avondale home around 3 a.m. Friday morning. A family of five - two adults and three kids - are all displaced, firefighters said.

The home is located near El Mirage and Buckeye roads.

Crews say they had to take a defensive attack to save what was left of the home. Authorities say the home is a complete loss and two vehicles that were in the driveway were damaged.

Battalion Chief Justin Ernst said there wasn't any damage to other homes nearby. When they arrived on scene, it was not safe for crews to enter the home. They had to fight from the outside.

Investigators are still trying to figure out a cause.

A crisis response team is helping the family.

