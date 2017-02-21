Family holding benefit for teen with severe brain injury

Help raise money for teen with severe brain injury at the Andrew Ochoa Believe Benefit.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. -- Andrew Ochoa, 18, is a young man fighting a major uphill battle.

A 2016 graduate of Verrado High School, Andrew shined both in baseball and football. He was also on his way to a successful career.

"Andrew was attending Estrella Community College on a Presidential Scholarship," said Sasha Caporrimo, a family friend and organizer of Andrew Ochoa 'Believe' Benefit.

Those dreams were suddenly taken away from Andrew on Oct. 14, 2016.

"Andrew's friends rushed him to the hospital because of severe headaches. He ended up having an aneurysm which resulted in several strokes," said Caporrimo.

Andrew's best friend, Hunter Higgins, spoke to him just moments before.

"He said 'I love you' Hunter and I said 'I love you too, Andrew.' Then moments later I got a call from his dad saying he was being rushed to the hospital. All I remember from that night is falling to the floor and crying," said Higgins.

"Andrew is non-verbal, he has no motor function. He can't smile, he can't do anything that he used to do. He has to learn how to talk, eat, walk, he's helpless right now," said Caporrimo.

Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Verrado High School, you can help Andrew and his family at the Andrew Ochoa 'Believe' Benefit.

"He deserves this. He deserves to heal. I just want him to have help from every angle possible," said Caporrimo.

The benefit will feature a car wash, food trucks, raffle items, an appearance from Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders and much more.

You can visit Andrew's Facebook page for more information.

