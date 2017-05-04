Family, friends remember Peoria teen killed in crash

A picture of Alexa Flores at a memorial site. (Photo: Kevin Kennedy/12 News)

PEORIA, Ariz. - Family and friends celebrated the life of Alexa Flores on Thursday night.

"I'll remember her smile, she was always singing and dancing," said her uncle Ariston Crandel.

On Thursday, the 15-year-old girl was taken off of life support following a crash the day before.

Flores was with three of her friends when the girl driving the car Flores was in ran a stop sign.

A truck slammed into the four girls, seriously injuring Flores and one of the others.

"There is no way to sugarcoat it -- we are all dazed," said Crandel.

Family and friends gathered at the LDS church Flores attends on Thursday night. There were stories, tears and some laughs.

Her mother telling everyone.

"We had 15 wonderful years with her, don't forget her and continue to share her life,” she said.

More than two hundred people showed up to remember Flores and support the family.

"She was the happiest person alive, she was a beautiful person with a beautiful soul," said Brogan McGuire.

Earlier in the day, dozens of people dropped off flowers and cards at the sight of the crash.

A giant card was filled with condolences and warm thoughts.

The street sign was covered with pictures of an almost seemingly always smiling Flores.

"She was always smiling and dancing," said Crandel.

It was a much different scene than the one early Wednesday morning when just immediate family were in the hospital room as Flores passed away.

"Her parents listened as Alexa took her last breath," said Crandel.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.

