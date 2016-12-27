Family escapes raging house fire after neighbor wakes them up

A family of four was able to safely escape a "raging" house fire on Dec. 27, 2016, thanks to a neighbor waking them up, Phoenix firefighters said. (Photo: Phoenix Fire Department)

PHOENIX - A family of four was able to safely escape a raging house fire early Tuesday, thanks to a neighbor waking them up, Phoenix firefighters said.

Fire crews said the family of two adults and two children was asleep when they were woken up by their neighbor pounding on their front door near 91st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

"Oh, it's devastating. The whole house, everything is gone," said Sherry Shinn, a neighbor who came to check on the family this morning. "They just lost everything. They were packing up to move and everything is gone now."

The family told fire crews their smoke alarms were not activated.

The family is displaced for the moment, and is being assisted by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The family's two pet cats also made it out safely.

"It's everyone's worst nightmare. God bless them," said Shinn.





