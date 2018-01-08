Family calls out Maricopa County attorney for considering plea deal in shooting case

Tayler Maggi's family speaks out against plea deal for alleged shooter. (Photo: 12 News)

PHOENIX - Doctors are calling Tayler Maggi's survival a miracle.

Maggi was shot in the head the night before prom in 2016 while driving with his girlfriend in central Phoenix. Police arrested a juvenile suspect soon after the shooting and charged him with attempted murder. But now, the Maricopa County attorney is considering offering a plea deal before trial.

"We were told the county attorney would not be accepting any plea agreements from the shooter, but last week we learned they, in fact, are," Mindy Thompson, Tayler's mom, said, "reducing the attempted murder to aggravated assault, this is not acceptable to us."

RELATED: Phoenix teen shot in the head returns to thank lifesaving doctors

The agreement would mean a shorter sentence and a lesser charge on the suspect's record.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office was unable to comment on this exact case but did assure 12 News they always speak to the victim when considering a plea agreement, and their decision is always based on what is in the best interest of justice.

The family does realize it is more risky to seek the maximum charge because there's a greater chance of a suspect receiving a "not guilty" verdict.

That's a chance they are willing to take.

"I think any parent who has been through the hell we have over the last year and half would," Thompson said.

© 2018 KPNX-TV