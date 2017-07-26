Families file $20 million notice of claim in Hamilton HS hazing case

The Hamilton High School football stadium. (Photo: 12 News)

12 News has learned the families of victims of the alleged Hamilton High School football hazing have filed a notice of claim against the Chandler Unified School District.

Newly obtained documents show two families are seeking $7 million in damages. A third family is seeking $6 million.

A notice of claim is a precursor to a lawsuit against a public entity in the state of Arizona.

Investigators believe the hazing took place on Hamilton school grounds between January 2015 and January 2017.

The Chandler Police Department has recommended charges for several individuals within the Hamilton High School football program.

Among those connected, police said, are the school's principal Ken James and former football coach, Steve Belles. Evidence collected during the investigation into allegations of sexual assault suggest the two may have known about the alleged hazing.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not made a decision on whether to prosecute James and Belles.

Seventeen-year-old Nathaniel Thomas has been charged as an adult in the case.

