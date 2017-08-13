Families displaced after storm damages two Glendale apartments

Residents of two Glendale apartment complexes have been temporarily displaced from their homes due to flooding from Saturday’s overnight storms.

The Greater Phoenix Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the families of an apartment complex located at 67th and Glendale avenues and a complex located at 63rd and Maryland avenues.

There are at least 10 adults and their pets who are affected by the flooding, according to the American Red Cross. The numbers may increase.

A volunteer disaster team will asses the damages at the apartments and provide emergency assistance, the American Red Cross said.

