Fall in Phoenix may not be as 'cool' as you think

Fall colors in Flagstaff, Oct. 10, 2016. (Photo: Sylvia Hooke)

Temperature wise the shift from summer to fall means little to lifelong Phoenicians.

Sure it's a bit cooler -- but that just means the thermometer isn't sky-rocketing over 100 degrees.

Don't get me wrong, fall definitely has it's perks.

End of monsoon

September 30. Mark your calendars.

Clocks still don't change

Daylight savings time? What is that? Just kidding. It ends Nov. 5. Arizona clocks don't change. And we're happy about that.

READ: Here's why Arizona doesn't observe daylight saving time

Football, football, football

Should I say football again? The high school, college and NFL season are in full force and our weekends have never been better.

RELATED: Last time Cardinals, Cowboys played on MNF Jerry Maguire was in the stands

New TV lineup is stacked

The fall beings new shows and possibly the return of your favorites. And 12 News has a great lineup this year *wink wink*.

Check it out: Here are all the dates NBC shows are premiering this fall

They say pumpkin is the spice of life

I mean, if you have the taste for it.

But it's not all breezy during the Phoenix autumn. There are also things that won't be so "cool" once fall gets going.

Heavier traffic?

Hello, snowbirds. As the joke goes, the only thing you'll see change in Phoenix are the license plates because there's definitely a lot more of them.

Temporary Halloween shops EVERYWHERE

We all like a good scare, right? But not around every corner. A few here and there are plenty.

Add more dollar signs to the golf course

If you're like me, there's one season you hit the links: summer. Pay $10 to golf at 1 p.m. in 100-degree weather I'm all in. But once fall hits those prices go up and so do my clubs on the garage shelf.

Patios are packed

We want to brunch al fresco... but so does everyone else. At the restaurant, we'll take the "first available" table.

Crowded hiking trails

Hiking during a Phoenix summer can be quite dangerous if you're not prepared. The fall is a little more forgiving -- meaning heavier trail traffic. So you'll have to be more aware of other hikers.

Cacti don't change color

First off, love, love, LOVE our cacti. They're beautiful. I just like looking at the Facebook photos of leaves changing color. Of course, there are places in Arizona to see this happen. I'm just lazy... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

READ: Yes, trees do change colors during the Arizona fall; here's where you can find them

© 2017 KPNX-TV