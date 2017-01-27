Facebook 'killing spree' post lands Arizona man in jail

Thomas Hunter booking photo. (Photo: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - Unfortunately, this is unlikely to be the last time someone will learn the hard way not to make threats on social media.

The latest case of an unwise post landing a person in jail is from Yavapai County, where sheriff's deputies got a tip on Wednesday morning that Thomas Hunter posted a threatening message on Facebook.

According to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, "The post showed a picture of Mr. Hunter and stated, 'Anyone going on a mass killing spree with me?' Hunter added that he already had ‘prey’ picked out along with some 'fun filled ways' to bring about death and leave 'some of the most entertaining crime scenes ever imagined.'"

Investigators quickly found two addresses for Hunter in Prescott Valley and Humboldt, and worked with Prescott Valley PD to check them both out.

Detectives were particularly concerned about the Humboldt address, YCSO said, because it was close to an elementary school. As a precaution, they worked with the school to lock it down until they found Hunter.

They found him at the Humboldt address, and say he told them the Facebook post had been meant as a joke.

Law enforcement isn't laughing. Hunter is in jail on $20,000 bond pending a charge of inciting or inducing others to promote an act of terrorism.

