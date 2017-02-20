Explicit graffiti angers Mesa neighborhood

(Photo: Rich Prange/12 News)

MESA, Ariz. - A Mesa neighborhood cleaned up Monday after vandals left obscene messages in plain view of children. The discovery was made on subdivision walls and a car near Power and Guadalupe roads, Monday morning.

The explicit graffiti include images of male genitalia and racial and gay slurs, spray painted on three walls in plain view of where children play in the neighborhood. One painted on a rock just a few feet from the jungle gym.

“Oh it’s terrible. We take our children here to play all the time. It’s not something we want around in our neighborhood and our kids. Whoever is doing it, it's definitely not OK,” said Jeremy Alderson.

The playground area is part of a greenbelt include two jungle gyms, picnic tables, a basketball court and sand volleyball -- a popular place for families now tagged with hurtful messages.

“It's disheartening. There's no safe place for kids to play,” said Lora Abraham.

The vandals struck overnight and Abraham says parents aren't the only ones taking notice.

“I saw a little girl, maybe 6 years old, African-American girl skate right up and look at it and it was heartbreaking," Abraham said. "I had hoped she couldn’t read or know what it said. I’m sure she did."

Abraham is also a victim herself. The hood of her car was tagged with an image of the male anatomy.

“Oh, I felt completely violated," she said. "I feel like I was targeted for some reason. I wasn't really sure why. Made me really afraid for my safety and my belongings, my house."

While Mesa police investigate and the offensive graffiti gets painted over, residents want to send a message to whoever did it.

“It's not funny. It is offensive and that's not the message we want to be a part of our community,” said Liz Baumbach, who lives near the park.

