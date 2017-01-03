Expert: Teapot orbiting Jupiter more likely than aliens in Phoenix

Lights over Queen Creek on New Year's Eve Dec. 31, 2016. (Photo: Julie Baumann)

QUEEN CREEK - Reports of strange lights in the sky come into the 12 News newsroom quite often.

The latest sighting over Queen Creek on New Year's Eve has us asking why there are so many sightings in the Grand Canyon State year after year.

Similar lights were seen over the same area just before Halloween 2016.

Lawrence M. Krauss, an ASU Foundation Professor, says it's highly unlikely that UFOs are responsible for either event.

“What would be required for aliens to come all the way here in a space craft and just fly around is just so unbelievable from the point of view of fundamental physics," Krauss said. "Almost any other explanation as weird as it may sound is more likely.”

All of the sightings around Arizona have us questioning why dozens of people immediately turn to aliens as their explanation.

"We all want to believe we’re not alone out there and it’s a vast universe when you look out at night," Krauss said, "And it’s wonderful to think we’re not alone in the universe.”

Krauss says it would take the energy output of a star to power a spacecraft near the speed of light to make it from a faraway galaxy to Earth.

"It would take centuries for most stars or a millennia," he said. "And why come all the way here to fly over Arizona in the middle of the night? It seems kind of ridiculous.”

The theory of aliens has not completely been debunked.

"It’s like saying we can’t disprove there’s a teapot orbiting Jupiter," Krauss said. "There could be. We don’t know. But that doesn’t mean it’s likely. The likelihood that there’s a teapot orbiting Jupiter is probably a little bit greater than the likelihood that we’re being visited by aliens.”

It's even more likely that the great and elusive New Year’s Eve lights may be paper lanterns, possibly just like the ones spotted around Halloween.

The National Weather Services tells 12 News that the lights were not a weather phenomenon and the paper lantern theory sounds as good as any.

