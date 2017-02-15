Expanding gun access for mentally impaired?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Trump Campaign Had "Regular Contact" With Russia
-
Wyoming officer hurt at marijuana grow site
-
5 reasons why marriages don't work
-
Chocolate Falls in Arizona
-
Wild Phoenix police chase caught on camera
-
Verizon unlimited data plan signals price war to come
-
Swelling Salt River floods McKellips Road
-
FInstagram for web
-
Hiker finds man bleeding, hiding from cops
-
Cement truck rollover on SB Loop 101 in Scottsdale
More Stories
-
Phoenix PD SUV crashes in Cave CreekFeb 15, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Arizona Snowbowl introduces adorable addition to ski…Feb 15, 2017, 4:35 p.m.
-
Here are the catches in Verizon's unlimited data planFeb 15, 2017, 6:00 p.m.