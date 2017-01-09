Examining Arizona's crippling prescription drug problem

Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016. (Photo: John Moore/Getty Images) (Photo: John Moore, 2016 Getty Images)

Like many states, Arizona has its fair share of problems. We could always use more water and our test scores for students often rank toward the bottom of the pack.

State leaders spent Monday tackling another problem head-on, holding an opioid summit.

Members of our state legislature, federal and state law enforcement and the Arizona Department of Health Services came together to discuss the growing problem.

“This is an epidemic that is not hidden," said Gov. Doug Ducey. "It’s not somewhere far, far away. It’s right in our own backyards, right in our neighborhoods, our own schools."

The numbers are truly disturbing.

In 2013, more than 249 million prescriptions for opioids were written in the United States.

“The problem is if you’re consuming 99 percent of the world's hydrocodone and 78 percent of the world's oxycodone I think that is an over prescribing problem, I think that is an overuse problem,“ said Drug Enforcement Special Agent in Charge Doug Coleman.

In Arizona, there were more than 2,400 emergency room visits for opioid overdose in 2015. Arizona is ranked in the top three states per capita for oxycodone distribution.

Seventy percent of college students say they can get their hands on pain pills without a prescription. According to drugfreeAZ.org, 90 percent of addictions start in the teenage years.

“Taking oxytocin at 14 led to every other opioid,” said Marissa Rodriguez.

Rodriguez had a prescription but it led to addiction. Now a recovering addict, she spoke about her problem while wearing a shirt that read, “One day at a time.”

Law enforcement officials are urging everyone: If you have old pain pills in your home, dispose of them or turn them in.

