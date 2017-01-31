Ex-Phoenix worker arrested for stealing $500K in copper

Image of handcuffs (Photo: BlakeDavidTaylor)

PHOENIX (AP) - A former Phoenix water department worker was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of buying copper tubing on the city's dime and then selling it at a scrap yard.

Phoenix police say they arrested 48-year-old Guadalupe Rincon for the second time about five months after they began an investigation into claims he was defrauding the city.

Police say that on August 18 Rincon picked up $26,000 worth of copper piping and sold it at a scrap yard in Glendale. He was charged with one count of theft and fired.

But police suspected the thefts took place over several years and continued an investigation that led to a grand jury indicting Rincon on Tuesday with 27 counts of theft, 27 counts of forgery and one count of fraud schemes.

Police allege he stole about $500,000 in copper.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.