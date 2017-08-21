Ex-MCSO detention officer sentenced to 1 year in prison for sex with inmate

Maricopa County Estrella Jail. (PHOTO: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX (AP) - A former Maricopa County Sheriff's detention officer accused of engaging in sexual acts with a female jail inmate has been sentenced to a year in prison.



State prosecutors say Roy Ramey also will have to serve 10 years of supervised probation with sex offender terms.



Ramey was indicted by an Arizona grand jury last December on four felony counts of unlawful sexual conduct.



He was accused of taking the inmate out of her cell on two occasions for fictitious medical appointments and then engaging in sexual acts with her in a private room. According to the Office of the Attorney General, the victim reported that the sexual contacts were not consensual, but were the product of the Defendant’s calculated exploitation of her vulnerable position and his abuse of power as an MCSO Detention Officer.



The sexual acts allegedly occurred at the county's Estrella Jail in June and July of 2016.



Sheriff's deputies arrested Ramey last September. He was fired from the department in January.



Ramey joined the sheriff's office in 2013.

