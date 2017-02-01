Ex-husband arrested after woman shot, killed in Phoenix parking lot

Josiah English booking photo. (Photo: MCSO)

PHOENIX - Forty-year-old Josiah English III has been arrested in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, 35-year-old Blanca Gutierrez-Calzoncit.

Gutierrez-Calzoncit was shot and killed Tuesday morning in a parking lot near 25th Street and Greenway Road while putting her kids in her car.

She was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

The kids were uninjured and are safe.

English was booked into jail on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

