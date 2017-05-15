Enjoy cool summer savings at Westin Kierland Resort & Spa

Westin Kierland Resort and Spa. (Photo: Brandon Hamilton / 12 News)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa is offering cool summer savings during The Big Chill summer package.

From May 29 through Sept. 4, you'll find room rates starting at $149 a night. That includes $50 per room, per night that can be used for dining or two free sessions on the Kierland FlowRider wave simulator.

The Big Chill summer activities are endless. On Friday nights you can swim under the stars in the adventure pool, lazy river, water slide and the wave simulator until 10 p.m. You can even cool off during the Polar Plunge on Saturdays when hundreds of pounds of ice gets dumped into the pool. Fuel up on Jack's Smokin' BBQ on Saturday evenings.

Live music and activities for kids will keep the whole family business every weekend.

For more information and booking, visit http://www.kierlandresort.com.

